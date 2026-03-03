Iran to elect new Supreme Leader after March 6

+ ↺ − 16 px

The election of a new supreme leader of Iran following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel may take place after March 6.

"It is possible that the final meeting of the [Council] of Experts to select a leader in person will be postponed until after the funeral ceremony of the martyred leader next week," the agency's source said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

According to him, special security measures have been taken to hold the meeting of the Council of Experts.

News.Az