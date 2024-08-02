Iran will use all its legitimate rights to respond to Haniyeh's assassination, says acting FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s acting foreign minister said that the country will use all its legitimate rights to respond to the Israeli's assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, News.Az reports citing Mehr news agency.

The assassination of Martyr Haniyeh in Tehran was the gross violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran will certainly use its inherent and legitimate rights to punish the criminal Zionist regime, Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized.Speaking in a telephone conversation with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Friday, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized that Iran has reserved the rights to defend itself from any aggression.During the phone talks, the two sides discussed the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in assassinating Hamas chief and the political-security consequences of this heinous crime in the violation of the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran and also violation of the regional peace and stability.Bagheri pointed to the participation of Enrique Mora on behalf of the European Union in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and and added that the terrorist act of the Zionist regime in assassinating Hamas Chief Martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, in addition to the violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has jeopardized the regional peace and security and Iran will certainly use its inherent and legitimate rights to punish the criminal Zionist regime.Bagheri emphasized that the inaction of some European countries, and their silence regarding the Zionist war-mongering in Yemen and Lebanon, has emboldened this regime to continue its aggressive actions, which will lead to jeopardize the peace and stability in the region.The EU foreign policy chief, for his part, emphasized that Iran has reserved the right to defend its territorial integrity and expressed his deep concern over the escalation of an all-our war at the region and the dire consequences of this issue on the people of the region.The European Union should prevent the continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime in line with fulfilling its responsibility to safeguard the peace and security through the exertion of pressure on the Zionist regime.The inaction of the European Union (EU) will encourage the criminal Zionist regime to resort to warmongering and jeopardizing the regional peace and security, Borrell added.

News.Az