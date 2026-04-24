Russia and Ukraine swap 193 prisoners each

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Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner-of-war exchange on Friday, with both sides releasing 193 detainees each in a deal facilitated by international mediators.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the United Arab Emirates and the United States acted as humanitarian intermediaries in securing the swap. It added that the released Russian servicemen are currently receiving psychological and medical support in Belarus before being transferred for further treatment in Russia, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

On the Ukrainian side, Zelenskyy said 193 Ukrainian “warriors” had returned home, including members of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Border Guard Service, National Police, and State Special Transport Service. He also noted that some of those released had been facing criminal proceedings in Russia or were injured.

The exchange highlights continued backchannel diplomacy despite ongoing hostilities between the two countries, with prisoner swaps remaining one of the few areas of consistent cooperation.

A similar exchange took place earlier in April, when both sides released 175 prisoners each, underscoring a continuing pattern of negotiated humanitarian exchanges even as the wider conflict persists.

News.Az