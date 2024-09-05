‘Iran worried about terrorist groups gaining access to chemical weapons’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Amir Saied Iravani has said that the Islamic Republic is deeply concerned about the threat posed by terrorist groups acquiring chemical weapons, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger international cooperation to confront the danger to global peace and security, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

Iravani made the remark at the United Nations Security Council’s meeting on “The situation in the Middle East: (Syria – Chemical)” in New York on September 5."Finally, as a major victim of chemical weapons, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, and under any circumstances. Every effort should be made to prevent any use of these horrific weapons.Iran is deeply concerned about the threat posed by terrorist groups acquiring chemical weapons and emphasizes the urgent need for stronger international cooperation to confront this danger to global peace and security,” stressed the ambassador.

