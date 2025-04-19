Iranian Foreign Ministry: Second round of talks with US were constructive and promising

The second round of talks with the US was constructive and promising, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after talks with the US in Rome, News.az reports.

The minister stressed that the talks were held in a constructive atmosphere.

According to him, today's talks lasted about 4 hours.

"Today's meeting was a good and promising meeting. This time we were able to reach a better understanding on a number of principles and goals. The talks will continue and expert meetings will begin."

Araghchi said that technical talks at the expert level will be held in Oman on April 23. The third round of indirect talks will resume next week after the expert talks.

It should be noted that indirect talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff took place at the Omani Embassy in Rome today.

