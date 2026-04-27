Perth Museum exhibition to showcase medieval life in city’s historic ‘vennels’

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An exhibition featuring rarely-seen archaeological discoveries is to explore life on the streets of medieval Perth.

Vennels: Perth’s Little Streets at Perth Museum will look at what life was like for traders and craftspeople who used to live there, News.Az reports, citing News STV.

It shows how Perth’s distinctive medieval street plan remains a part of the modern city.

The museum, which opened in 2024 after a £27m redevelopment, will display objects linked to the city’s historic crafts.

The council has also commissioned five public artworks related to the city’s vennels.

Some of these are already on display around the city, while others will be installed in the coming months.

Mark Hall, collections officer at Culture Perth & Kinross, said: “Known as a ‘Craftis Toun’ since medieval times, Perth has a rich tradition of skilled trades and craftsmanship.

“We are extremely pleased to share objects from our collections that tell the story of these crafts and industries and the streets in which they were practised.

“We hope visitors will enjoy learning more about the history of the Fair City before discovering the artworks that celebrate the vennels.”

Unesco programme officer Poppy Jarratt said: “Craft is written into the geography of Perth’s city centre, with the vennels being known for the crafts and trades they once held.

“It’s exciting to see that creativity is still thriving in the vennels today.”

The exhibition will run from Friday May 29 until Sunday September 6.

News.Az