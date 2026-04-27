Tesla stock steady as $250m tariff boost lifts profits

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Tesla shares traded in a tight range on Monday as investors weighed a modest earnings boost from a $250 million tariff refund against broader concerns over supply chain risks and weak medium-term momentum.

The stock rose 0.56% to $375.81, staying above key short-term technical levels but still below longer-term resistance zones watched by traders. Market data suggests the stock remains in a consolidation phase after recent volatility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tariff refund, linked to previous import duties, provided a notable lift to first-quarter 2026 profitability. Analysts say the gain highlights how Tesla’s earnings can still be influenced by shifting global trade policies and regulatory decisions.

However, broader concerns continue to weigh on sentiment. Tesla faces ongoing exposure to geopolitical tensions affecting access to critical inputs such as semiconductor chips and lithium — both essential for electric vehicle production.

In addition, traders note that the stock is currently moving within a narrow range between roughly $362 and $382, reflecting indecision in the market. Technical indicators show mixed signals: short-term support remains intact, but longer-term momentum remains weak.

Despite intraday buying activity, analysts say upside potential appears limited without stronger macroeconomic or industry catalysts. Resistance near the $387 level and the 200-day moving average around $400 continue to cap gains.

Market watchers expect the stock to remain range-bound in the near term, with potential volatility if it breaks below support levels or clears key resistance.

Overall, Tesla’s latest move reflects a balance between temporary profit support from trade-related gains and ongoing uncertainty around supply chains, geopolitical risks, and broader demand trends in the electric vehicle sector.





News.Az