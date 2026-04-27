Technician dies during stage setup for Shakira concert in Rio

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A technician died on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro while setting up a stage for an upcoming free concert by pop superstar Shakira, authorities and event organizers said, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Crews have been working for several weeks to assemble a large stage on the sands of Copacabana beach in the Brazilian city.

Large crowds from around the world are expected to attend the concert on May 2, which is part of Shakira’s record-breaking world tour.

According to a statement from the fire department, the man suffered crushing injuries to his legs caused by a lifting system during the setup process.

Workers at the scene managed to free him, and he was quickly taken to hospital. However, he did not survive his injuries, the state fire department (CBMERJ) confirmed.

“Unfortunately, the technician passed away in hospital,” said Bonus Track, the concert organizer, in a statement.

Witnesses described the incident as sudden and chaotic. “Out of nowhere, we saw people running, and when we looked, the structure was on the ground,” said Antonio Marcos Ferreira dos Santos, 51, who was on Copacabana beach at the time, speaking to AFP.

“People were saying that a man had gotten trapped underneath. People rushed over to pull him out.”

News.Az