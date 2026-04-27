BYD Sea Lion 08 targets $42k SUV market in China

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Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled its new Sea Lion 08 SUV, positioning it as a premium contender in China’s highly competitive 300,000 yuan (around $42,000) new-energy vehicle segment.

The model made its global debut at Auto China 2026 in Beijing, marking a key expansion of BYD’s Ocean Series lineup into the higher-end SUV market, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Designed under BYD’s “Ocean Aesthetics 2.0” philosophy, the Sea Lion 08 features a large, 5.1-meter body with a long 3,030 mm wheelbase, offering both five- and six-seat configurations aimed at family and long-distance travel buyers.

Styling highlights include a whale-inspired front design, full-width lighting signatures, flush door handles, and gradient-style rear taillights. The SUV will be offered in multiple colors, including Sea Mist Purple and Frost Jade Silver.

Performance and technology are central to the model’s positioning. The Sea Lion 08 will be available in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions, with claimed electric-only ranges of up to 400 km for the PHEV variant and up to 900 km for the EV version under China’s CLTC cycle.

The vehicle also features BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery, rear-wheel steering, the DiSus-A suspension system, and the company’s “God’s Eye 5.0” intelligent driving suite, which focuses on advanced driver assistance and safety features.

The launch strengthens BYD’s growing Ocean Series, which already serves millions of customers and is increasingly being used to push into higher price segments. The Sea Lion 08, alongside the Seal 08, forms the brand’s new “dual flagship” strategy aimed at expanding its presence in the premium electric SUV market.

While full pricing and specifications have yet to be officially confirmed, the model is expected to intensify competition in China’s fast-growing mid-to-premium EV segment, where domestic and global brands are rapidly expanding offerings.

News.Az