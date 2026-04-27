At least 42 killed in communal violence in Chad

At least 42 killed in communal violence in Chad

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At least 42 people were killed and 10 others injured after violence broke out in the village of Igote in the Wadi-Fira province in eastern Chad, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The violence occurred on Saturday following an altercation between two individuals over access to a water point. The dispute then escalated into clashes between two communities in the area.

Chad’s Deputy Prime Minister Limane Mahamat led a government delegation to the village to assess the situation on the ground.

“Unfortunately, we regret to report 42 deaths and 10 injuries. We extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Limane Mahamat said.

He added that those injured in the clashes had been evacuated to a hospital and that the situation is now “under control.”

Communal clashes are frequently reported in Chad and are often triggered by disputes over land and natural resources.

News.Az