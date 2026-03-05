Iranian navy targets Israeli airbase in drone strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian navy launched a drone strike on fuel tanks at Israel’s Ramat David airbase last night, the Iranian army has stated.

The army also announced that six Israeli drones, mostly of the Hermes type, were destroyed over the past few hours in the Isfahan, Kurdistan, and Tehran provinces by Iran’s ground forces, air defense units, and law enforcement agencies, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The army’s statement added that, on Wednesday, Iran also launched drones from various regions of the country, targeting U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as designated targets in Israel.

News.Az