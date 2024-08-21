Iranian parliament approves full cabinet of President Pezeshkian

+ ↺ − 16 px

After five working days and 10 open sessions reviewing the backgrounds, qualifications, and plans of the proposed ministers, Iranian lawmakers granted full confidence to 19 cabinet ministers of the 14th government, News.Az reports citing IRNA .

On the fifth and last day of reviewing the qualifications, plans and records of the proposed ministers of the 14th government in the public hall of the Iranian parliament, voting was done on the proposed ministers and the 14th government was determined by the votes of the members of the parliament.Before the voting, President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared at the parliament and defended his proposed ministers for the second time this week.After the president's speech, the voting was done by the parliament members by handing out papers and the result was announced.

