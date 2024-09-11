Iranian President calls for elimination of borders between Islamic nations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is seeking to remove barriers between Islamic nations, similar to the European Union's model for unity, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian during his meeting with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid in Baghdad on September 11.

According to him, it is necessary to organize a combined alliance of Islamic countries for this purpose.Pezeshkian pointed out that pulling together the Islamic countries will pave the way for progress in a multitude of areas. It will also throw a wrench in the works of sanctions against Islamic countries.To note, on September 11, the Iranian president, along with a bevy of high-ranking officials, set off on his inaugural foreign visit to Iraq, and his visit will last three days.

News.Az