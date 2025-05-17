Iraq pledges $40M for Gaza, Lebanon at Arab summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, speaking at the Arab League summit hosted by his country on Saturday, announced that Iraq will allocate $40 million to support the reconstruction of Lebanon and Gaza following their conflicts with Israel.

Iraq backs the creation of an "Arabfund to support reconstruction efforts" after crises in the region, Sudani told Arab leaders in Baghdad. Iraq will contribute "$20 million to the reconstruction of Gaza and $20 million for the reconstruction of Lebanon," he added, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

