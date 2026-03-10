Iranian rockets spark fire in Israel’s Bnei Brak - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, located in central Israel near Tel Aviv, following a barrage of Iranian rockets and attempts by Israeli air defenses to intercept them.

According to initial reports and eyewitness accounts, explosions were heard across the area as interception systems engaged incoming projectiles, News.Az reports.

During the exchange, debris from rockets or interceptors reportedly fell in Bnei Brak, sparking a fire in the city.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and assess possible damage. There were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties.

News.Az