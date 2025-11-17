Belgium to purchase Latvian-made drone interceptors over security fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium's Defense Ministry announced plans to acquire drone interceptors from Latvian company Origin Robotics as part of a €50 million ($58 million) anti-drone package on Monday.

The recently approved package aims to enhance Belgium's capacity to detect, jam, intercept, and potentially neutralize dangerous flying objects in the short term, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The move comes after a series of drone sightings over airports, military bases, and other critical infrastructure sites in recent weeks, which the country's security services suspect are linked to Russia. However, Moscow has firmly denied any involvement.

The new package will fund the purchase of counter-drone equipment, including jammers, detection systems, and anti-drone guns.

The ministry specified that the acquisition will include Latvian-made interceptors called "Blaze."

Launched by Origin Robotics in May, the AI-powered devices are designed to neutralize enemy drones and are noted for their maneuverability, speed, and accuracy, according to officials.

Details regarding the number of units and overall cost have not yet been disclosed.

In addition to the short-term package, Defense Minister Theo Francken announced plans to invest €500 million in a long-term, comprehensive anti-drone strategy.

