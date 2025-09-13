Iranian singer Omid Jahan dies aged 43

+ ↺ − 16 px

Popular Iranian singer Omid Jahan has passed away at the age of 43 after suffering a heart attack while performing at a concert in the city of Bam, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Omid Jahan was an Iranian singer and actor known for developing his unique style in the Iranian music industry. The singer rose to fame for blending Southern Iranian folk music with pop in songs like Hale Dan Dan and Veyli Veyli. The singer was well known in the Iranian community and was performing at the Bam Date Festival when he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the performance.

Omid Jahan was born in 1982 in Abadan, Iran, to musician, Mahmoud Jahan. He was raised in Bushehr and followed in his father's footsteps as he grew up.

The singer had a soulful voice that, unfortunately, came to a sudden end. He was performing in Bam at the Bam Date Festival on the evening of September 12, 2025, when he suffered a heart attack and collapsed on stage. The singer was soon transported to Bam Pasteur Hospital by the emergency team present at the festival.

However, regardless of their relentless efforts, he passed away on September 13, 2025. According to reports, the medical team had resuscitated Omid Jahan after he was brought to the hospital and was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after two cardiac resuscitation operations. Nonetheless, he passed away in the afternoon on Saturday. While there is no other information about his funeral, the news has left the singer's fans heartbroken.

