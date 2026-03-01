Iranian state media confirm death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple Iranian state media are confirming the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB reported Sunday morning, News.az reports.

“This great scholar and mujahid (fighter) sacrificed his life to lift Iran… and he is in the grand presence of martyrs above,” said the state affliated Mehr news outlet.

Iran announced 40 days of national mourning following the Supreme Leader’s death.

News.Az