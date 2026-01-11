Yandex metrika counter

Iranians dismantled the sign of the consulate in Milan

Iranians dismantled the sign of the consulate in Milan
Source: Free Iran Telegram channel

Iranians living in Italy removed the sign of the Iranian consulate in Milan and replaced it with the lion-and-sun flag used before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, News.Az reports, citing Free Iran Telegram channel.

Participants in the protest that took place on January 10 thus demonstrated solidarity with protesters in Iran.


