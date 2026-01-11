Iranians dismantled the sign of the consulate in Milan
Source: Free Iran Telegram channel
Iranians living in Italy removed the sign of the Iranian consulate in Milan and replaced it with the lion-and-sun flag used before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, News.Az reports, citing Free Iran Telegram channel.
‼Footage of alleged #protests in #Rasht, #Tehran, and #Tabriz has been published by Iranian opposition media, which claims the videos were recorded on the evening of December 10.— News.Az (@news_az) January 10, 2026
At the same time, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that calls for nationwide protests were… pic.twitter.com/q27tMlCNON
Participants in the protest that took place on January 10 thus demonstrated solidarity with protesters in Iran.