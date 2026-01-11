Iranians dismantled the sign of the consulate in Milan

Iranians dismantled the sign of the consulate in Milan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranians living in Italy removed the sign of the Iranian consulate in Milan and replaced it with the lion-and-sun flag used before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, News.Az reports, citing Free Iran Telegram channel.

‼Footage of alleged #protests in #Rasht, #Tehran, and #Tabriz has been published by Iranian opposition media, which claims the videos were recorded on the evening of December 10.



At the same time, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that calls for nationwide protests were… pic.twitter.com/q27tMlCNON — News.Az (@news_az) January 10, 2026

Participants in the protest that took place on January 10 thus demonstrated solidarity with protesters in Iran.

News.Az