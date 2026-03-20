Thai King endorses PM Anutin Charnvirakul after re-election
Source: Xinhua
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed Anutin Charnvirakul as the country's prime minister, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives Sirote Paetphan announced on Friday.
In a ceremony held at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, Sirote read out the royal command appointing Anutin to a second term in office, as he received majority support in a vote cast by the House of Representatives on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
The royal endorsement paves the way for cabinet formation and policy address to the parliament, a formality required for the new government to officially assume office.
By Faig Mahmudov