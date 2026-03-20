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Thai King endorses PM Anutin Charnvirakul after re-election

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Thai King endorses PM Anutin Charnvirakul after re-election
Source: Xinhua

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed Anutin Charnvirakul as the country's prime minister, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives Sirote Paetphan announced on Friday.

In a ceremony held at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, Sirote read out the royal command appointing Anutin to a second term in office, as he received majority support in a vote cast by the House of Representatives on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The royal endorsement paves the way for cabinet formation and policy address to the parliament, a formality required for the new government to officially assume office.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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