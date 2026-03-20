Iran's IRGC spokesman killed in U.S.-Israeli strike
Source: Xinhua
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman General Ali Mohammad Naeini was killed in an aerial strike on Friday.
"The spokesman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, General Ali Mohammad Naeini, was martyred in an aerial aggression on Friday,", News.Az reports, citing CNN.
Naini "was martyred in the criminal cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn", the IRGC said in a statement on their Sepah News website.
By Faig Mahmudov