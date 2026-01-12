Iran declares three days of mourning as protests death toll grows

The decision comes as fatalities continue to rise following nearly two weeks of nationwide unrest, which Iranian authorities have blamed on the US and Israel, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to semi-official Tasnim news agency, at least 111 members of Iran’s security forces have been killed in clashes since the protests first broke out. The demonstrations were initially sparked by a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, along with sweeping subsidy reforms.

In response to the unrest, the government on Sunday also called for nationwide rallies on Monday in support of the Islamic Republic.

Speaking in a televised interview with state broadcaster IRIB on Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his administration is ready to address the economic grievances fueling the protests. However, he cautioned that what he described as “rioters” would not be tolerated.

Pezeshkian further outlined the government’s plans to roll out a major subsidy reform program designed to stabilize markets, boost production, and increase purchasing power, while also providing an update on the current status of the reforms.