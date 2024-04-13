Iran’s attack against Israel likely to unfold over several hours: White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian attack on Israel is likely to unfold for several hours, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a written statement on the launch of Iranian drones towards Israel, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran," she said.

"President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies," she added.

