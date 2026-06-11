Two children die of measles in England as cases spike

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Two children have died from measles in England this year amid a sharp rise in infections, health officials confirmed on Thursday, prompting renewed calls for childhood vaccinations.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed that one child passed away from "acute measles," while the second death was attributed to the "late effects of measles." The agency warned that the highly contagious virus continues to actively circulate across multiple regions, with the highest concentration of recent cases detected in London, the East of England, and the West Midlands, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

An additional 106 laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded over the last two weeks alone. This influx brings England's total number of confirmed infections to 736 between January 1 and June 8. Health officials noted that the trajectory is rising rapidly compared to the 959 total cases reported throughout the entirety of 2025.

According to UKHSA data, the vast majority of this year's infections have occurred in unvaccinated children aged 10 and under.

"Measles can lead to serious complications that can be fatal, and the MMR vaccine, which has saved countless lives, remains the best protection we have against this highly infectious disease," said Health Secretary James Murray in a statement expressing condolences to the grieving families.

Dr. Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, emphasized the ease with which the virus spreads and urged immediate preventative action.

"We urge all parents to ensure their children are up to date with their MMR or MMRV vaccines, giving them the best and safest protection," Dr. Saliba said, adding that anyone who has missed their scheduled doses can arrange a catch-up vaccination through their local GP practice regardless of their age.

News.Az