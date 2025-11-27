Iran’s Khamenei rejects claims of seeking Saudi mediation with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei denied reports on Thursday that Tehran had sought to enlist Riyadh as an intermediary in talks with Washington, asserting that the United States is weak and isolated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “They fabricate rumors claiming that Iran has sent a message to the United States through some country. It is pure lies. Nothing of the sort ever happened," Khamenei said in a defiant speech for a day celebrating the country's Basij domestic militia.

Last week, Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the exchange that Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian had urged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help persuade US President Donald Trump to revive nuclear talks.

The crown prince visited Washington last week and has a warm relationship with Trump.

'US getting more isolated'

Khamenei mocked Trump's bid to resolve the war in Ukraine and said Washington's international standing was on the wane.

“Day by day, the United States is becoming more isolated in the world. Even if the leaders of some countries flatter it, among nations it is becoming more and more disliked," he said.

"It was the United States that started the war in Ukraine, and it has not achieved any results. The current US president had said he would resolve the issue in three days, yet now, after a year, he is trying to force through a 28-point plan," the Supreme Leader said.

'Iran defeated US and Israel'

The 86-year-old theocrat, who is the ultimate decision-maker on domestic and foreign policy, lamented not being able to give the speech to an audience. He spoke from behind a lectern in a video message, having sharply reined in his public appearances after Israeli assassinations of scores of military officials in a surprise June conflict.

"We suffered losses. We lost dear lives — there is no doubt about that. It is the nature of war. But the Islamic Republic showed that it can stand up to the enemy," he said.

Khamenei added that Israel and the United States failed to achieve its objectives in the war, and that its Mideast arch-foe's main goal of provoking an uprising had come to naught.

“They spent 20 years planning for a war to break out in Iran, hoping to provoke the people, rally them to their side, and turn them against the system. But they returned empty-handed; the outcome was the opposite, and they failed," he said.

"Even those who had differences with the system stood by it. A broad public unity emerged — something that must be appreciated."

Despite rising costs of living and a harsh post-war crackdown on political dissent even as some social strictures were relaxed, there have been few large-scale protests against authorities.

'Let us support Pezeshkian'

Khamenei gave a rare public endorsement to Pezeshkian, a relative moderate who has absorbed wide criticism for the economic malaise.

“Let us support the esteemed president and the well-serving government. They have begun good initiatives, and God willing, their results will be seen later," he said. "The government carries a heavy burden. Running the country is not easy, and the government must be supported.”

A drought which is depleting reservoirs has added to Iranians' woes and Khamenei urged people to pray for rain.

News.Az