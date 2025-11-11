Iraq holds parliamentary elections with 21 million eligible voters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Voting began in Iraq on Tuesday for the country's parliamentary elections, which will determine the makeup of the 329-seat legislature and shape the nation’s political future for the next four years.

Approximately 21 million eligible voters are casting their ballots to elect members of parliament, which will also be responsible for selecting the president and granting confidence to the government, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Polling stations will close at 6 pm local time (1500 GMT), with no extensions.

Election results are expected to be announced within 24 hours, though they will be officially confirmed only after any appeals are reviewed.

News.Az