Iraq sends delegation to Syria to explore oil pipeline restoration

On Friday, Iraq sent a delegation to Damascus to explore the possibility of restoring an Iraqi oil pipeline that transports oil through Syria to Mediterranean ports, according to the prime minister's office.

The Iraqi delegation, led by the head of the National Intelligence Service, is also set to discuss counter-terrorism cooperation, border security and ways to expand trade between the two countries, the office added, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held talks with Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Qatar this month, marking their first meeting since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

Syria is facing a severe energy crisis after the collapse of its oil industry during civil war and is now turning to local intermediaries for oil imports.

Its efforts to secure oil through public tenders have been largely unsuccessful owing to international sanctions and financial risks.

