Iraqi FM warns of IS reorganizing due to collapse of Syrian army

Iraq warned Thursday that the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) is reorganizing itself as it has seized numerous weapons due to the collapse of the Syrian army and its abandonment of weapon depots, which allows the group to expand its control over additional areas, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein made the remarks during a phone conversation with British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Hamish Falconer, during which they discussed Syrian and IS issues, according to a statement from the Iraqi foreign ministry.He also warned of the danger of IS members escaping from prisons, the deterioration of the situation in the al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria, and its impact on security in Syria and Iraq, it said.Hussein stressed the need to build the Syrian political process based on the participation of representatives of all components, emphasizing the importance of providing sustainable international aid to the Syrian people, it added.For his part, Falconer expressed his country's concern about the possibility of an armed clash between some armed groups and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, adding that the situation in Syria cannot afford further internal fighting, said the statement.

