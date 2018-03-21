Iravunk: Unemployment key factor behind increasing migration from Armenia - demographer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Most of the people who leave Armenia permanently cite unemployment as the major problem causing them to become employment migrants, according to a demographer.

Speaking to the paper, Gagik Yeganyan referred to a recently conducted study (conducted among 3,000 economies in Yerevan and the regions), which he said revealed the widespread nature of the phenomenon across the republic, according to tert.am. “The study helped evaluate the migration-related quality criteria, political determiners and the changing trends. Migration processes bear a universal nature at present,” he said.

Meantime, Yeganyan noted that those seeking job opportunities abroad are normally people who think or are capable of doing certain work.

News.Az

News.Az