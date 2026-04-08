IRGC arrests two alleged Mossad agents in Semnan

In a statement, the provincial intelligence unit said the arrests followed what it described as complex and technical intelligence operations, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

It said the suspects had repeatedly contacted a Mossad intelligence officer since what it called the “12-day imposed war” and had transmitted collected material.

The statement added that the individuals had used foreign social media platforms and “hostile” channels to establish contact with Mossad and pass on information about important and sensitive sites in the province.