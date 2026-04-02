IRGC commander slams US ‘Stone Age’ threats as ‘Hollywood delusions’

Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), issued the warning on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“It is you who are sending your soldiers under gravestones, not Iran that you are claiming to send back to the Stone Age,” Mousavi wrote on X.

The commander’s comments came in direct reaction to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who recently posted a "hostile" message on social media declaring, “Back to the Stone Age,” Press TV said, adding that Hegseth’s post mirrored rhetoric attributed to US President Donald Trump.

Speaking from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, Trump delivered a 20-minute primetime address. The speech was widely viewed as a rehash of his recent Truth Social posts regarding what Press TV described as his ongoing war rhetoric toward Iran.

During the broadcast, Trump repeated his threat to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age.” He also explicitly threatened to target the country’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and oil facilities, Press TV said.

Mousavi dismissed Trump’s rhetoric, contrasting Iran’s deep historical roots with the relatively short history of the United States.

“Hollywood delusions have so poisoned your minds that, with a meager 250-year history, you threaten a civilization of over 6,000 years,” Mousavi added.