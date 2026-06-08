Ukraine claims strike on Crimea's key oil depots, Russia's FSB command post

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On the night of June 7, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes against two large oil depots in Crimea, an FSB command post, and other Russian military facilities, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The statement said that two large oil depots located on the annexed peninsula were targeted in Crimea.

The first facility, the Semikolodezanskaya oil depot, is described as one of the largest centers for the storage and transshipment of petroleum products in the eastern part of the Crimean Peninsula.

According to the same report, the facility is used to store fuel and to meet the needs of the Russian military contingent.

The second is an oil depot near Feodosia, which is the largest oil transshipment complex in Crimea.

Its capacity allows for the processing of up to 10–12 million tons of petroleum products per year. The infrastructure ensured fuel supplies for Russia’s army.

In addition to Crimea, the Ukrainian military also struck:

- Russian FSB command post near Volokonovka in the Belgorod region

- Russian ammunition depot near Svobodne in the Donetsk region

- Areas where Russian forces were concentrated near Shchastia in the Luhansk region

- Russian troop concentrations near Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

News.Az