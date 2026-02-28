IRGC reports US military bases hit in ‘Operation True Promise-4’ phase one

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for attacking several U.S. military bases in the region, including the American Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

In its second statement, following the launch of missile and drone strikes, in response to the US-Israeli aggression against Iranian soil, the IRGC said it severely targeted the American bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as military hideouts in the heart of the occupied Palestinian lands, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

The statement continued, by saying that the IRGC launched the operation “True Promise-4” against “the criminal US army and the child-killing Zionist regime”, with comprehensive attacks on the regional targets of the aggressive enemy.

The IRGC pledged the missile and drone attacks by Iran’s armed forces will continue.

News.Az