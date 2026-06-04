Veteran aviation reporter Geoffrey Thomas dies at 74

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Renowned aviation journalist Geoffrey Thomas has died, aged 74, News.Az reports, citing The West Australian.

A long-time aviation writer and editor at The West Australian across most of its sections for many years, Thomas passed away on Tuesday surrounded by loved ones.

He also had a legion of interested followers across his own website and from regular appearances on Channel Seven’s Sunrise, with a reputation as one of the leading aviation commentators.

Perth Observatory led tributes on Thursday, paying respects to “one of the most respected and recognisable voices in aviation journalism”.

“Generous with his time, encouraging to aspiring journalists, and always willing to share his knowledge, he left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to meet him,” it said in an online tribute. “In an industry built around connecting people across vast distances, Geoffrey connected people through his storytelling, insight, and enthusiasm.”

A funeral service to celebrate what his family have described as “a full life well lived” will be held at Karrakatta Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17.

News.Az