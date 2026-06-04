T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027
Source: Xinhua
U.S. telecom operator T-Mobile (TMUS.O), opens new tab opened its global capability center (GCC) in India on Thursday and plans to employ nearly 1,000 people by 2027, according to a statement from an Indian state government.
The tech centre was inaugurated in Hyderabad — capital of the southern Indian state of Telangana — where T-Mobile has leased 250,000 square feet of space, the state's IT ministry said, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
The country's GCCs have evolved from low-cost outsourcing hubs to local offices of global companies supporting their parent organisations in several functions.
The telecom company's employees at the GCC will build advanced capabilities across software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, cybersecurity, among others.
The city offers technology talent, innovation capabilities and an established ecosystem, Chandra Gupta, vice president of information technology at the tech centre, said in the statement.
Two-thirds of new GCCs in India choose Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report from May.
By Faig Mahmudov