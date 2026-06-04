T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

U.S. telecom operator T-Mobile (TMUS.O), opens new tab opened its global capability center (GCC) in India on Thursday and plans to ‌employ nearly 1,000 people by 2027, according to a statement from an Indian state government.

The tech centre was inaugurated in Hyderabad — capital ⁠of the southern Indian state of Telangana — where T-Mobile has leased 250,000 square feet of space, the state's IT ministry said, News.az reports, citing Reuters

The country's GCCs have evolved from low-cost outsourcing hubs to local offices of global companies supporting their parent organisations in several ‌functions.

The ⁠telecom company's employees at the GCC will build advanced capabilities across software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, cybersecurity, among others.

The city ⁠offers technology talent, innovation capabilities and an established ecosystem, Chandra Gupta, vice president of information technology ⁠at the tech centre, said in the statement.

Two-thirds of new GCCs in India ⁠choose Bengaluru and Hyderabad, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report from May.