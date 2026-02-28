Iran declares start of "Operation True Promise 4"

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, Iranian state television announced the launch of Operation True Promise 4.

The television station, in statements monitored by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), explained that "Operation True Promise 4 was launched in response to Zionist attacks against targets in several Iranian cities," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the same context, the Iranian Ministry of Interior called on Iranian citizens to "remain calm and manage their movements within and outside cities according to the current circumstances."

News.Az