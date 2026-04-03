IRGC says it launched heavy missile strikes on Tel Aviv, Haifa

According to a statement released by the IRGC late on Thursday, the strikes forced 5 million Israeli settlers to seek shelter in underground bunkers, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

The statement also said that the Yemen front had begun launching attacks towards southern Israel and Dimona.

“The sound of successive explosions has left emergency responders confused and struggling to keep up,” the report noted.

A military spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah said that, alongside Iran and Hezbollah, a joint operation was carried out against critical targets in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa area.

The spokesperson emphasised the coordinated nature of the attack, underlining the unity of efforts between the three parties in their ongoing operations in the region.

Press TV reported, citing Israeli broadcaster KAN, that an Iranian ballistic missile carrying a warhead weighing hundreds of kilograms caused significant damage at several locations.

The IRGC said that further details regarding the scope and impact of the missile strikes would be released in the coming hours.

In the past few hours, the IRGC has reportedly launched a series of coordinated, large-scale attacks using heavy ballistic missiles and attack drones, targeting several strategic bases and concentrations of Israeli and US forces across the region.

According to reports, Israel’s sensitive airbases, including Tel Nof, Palmachim, and Ben Gurion Airport, were heavily struck, Press TV said, adding that military gathering points in cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat, the Negev region, and Beersheba faced a barrage of missile and drone attacks, causing widespread damage and casualties.

At the same time, US bases at Ahmed al-Jaber and Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, as well as the Al Kharj base in Saudi Arabia, were hit by precise heavy ballistic missile strikes, suffering significant damage, according to Press TV.

In another part of the operation, the early warning radar system stationed at the Al Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates was completely destroyed, it claimed, adding that the radar system played a crucial role in the early detection of aerial and missile threats in the region.