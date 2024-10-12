News.az
News
Haifa
Tag:
Haifa
Several injured as Iran fires missiles at Israel’s Haifa -
VIDEO
20 Jun 2025-17:35
Iran launches missile barrage at Israel as explosions shake Haifa
18 Jun 2025-01:45
Iran’s military chief urges residents of Haifa and Tel Aviv to evacuate ahead of ‘punitive operation’
17 Jun 2025-22:23
Four injured as Iranian ballistic missile hits southern Israel
15 Jun 2025-22:21
Death toll rises to three in Iranian missile strike on northern Israel
15 Jun 2025-02:07
One dead, 13 injured as Iran launches missile attack on Israel's Haifa
14 Jun 2025-11:15
Yemeni army claims hypersonic missile attack on Israeli airbase
02 May 2025-14:00
One dead, several injured in terror stabbing attack in Israel’s Haifa –
VIDEO
03 Mar 2025-13:24
Rocket barrage fired from Lebanon targets Israel’s Haifa
23 Oct 2024-14:07
Hezbollah targets Haifa and occupied Golan with new attacks
12 Oct 2024-17:31
