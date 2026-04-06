IRGC says it struck US Camp Buehring in Kuwait with missiles and drones

IRGC says it struck US Camp Buehring in Kuwait with missiles and drones

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force carried out a missile and drone attack on Camp Buehring (formerly Camp Udairi), a major US Army staging post in northwestern Kuwait.

In a statement on Monday, the IRGC public relations office said the strike formed part of the ongoing 98th wave of “Operation True Promise 4”, which it said was dedicated to “all courageous women of the country managing the street front”, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC described the base as a site used to generate threats and aggression against Iran, adding that helicopter storage facilities and accommodation sites for what it called “US terrorist forces” were destroyed in the attack.

It also said command and control centres at the US Victoria base in Baghdad were struck in operations carried out by what it described as Iraqi Islamic resistance groups.

The statement added that five locations in northern Iraq allegedly used for hiding and organising opposition and “terrorist groups” were identified and struck by drones.

The IRGC warned that, as previously stated, the “enemy would be made to pay a heavy price” for what it described as overnight attacks.

News.Az