IS claimed responsibility for the Florida airport attack

Esteban Santiago, the shooter who killed five people in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6, executed the attack on behalf of IS, according to a media report on Tuesday, Sputnik reports.

Santiago stated he carried out the attack in the name of Daesh, CNN reported citing an FBI agent’s testimony during Santiago’s during a bond hearing.

The 26-year-old Santiago has been charged with performing an act of violence at an airport, causing deaths and serious injuries and could face the maximum death penalty.

In addition to the five deaths during Santiago’s attack, a total of 45 people injured. Santiago has reportedly served in the US military and had previously been sent to a mental health facility.

