Is Dogecoin still a money-making token? Experts discuss Dogecoin price as meme's begin slow road to recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

As the alpha of the meme coin market, Dogecoin has seen both the good and the not-so-good days in the crypto market, with the Dogecoin price falling over 50% in early 2025 from its 2021 peak.

However, with the meme coin market gradually picking up in the last few months, are we about to see another bull cycle from the Dogecoin price, or is it time past? This has been a primary concern for investors as many start looking for where to invest for the second half of 2025.

Let's break down the factors that might be responsible for the Dogecoin price surge and the reasons for a reversal.

How Utilities Continue to Delay Dogecoin Price Surge In 2025

Being the leading meme coin in the market, the reputation of Dogecoin is now gradually moving beyond ordinary meme hype. The Dogecoin project remained high in the crypto market, holding over $25B in market cap and the ninth-largest crypto asset.

However, a lack of utility has been a significant issue in Dogecoin price growth over the past months as market dynamics continue changing.

While the partnership with 21shares and House of Doge early this year marks an important point in the growth of Dogecoin, the lack of utility still raises concerns. This is as investors continue asking what factor could sustain the demand for Dogecoin after a potential ETF approval.

The Dogecoin price chart has also not shown any sign of a good recovery. The Dogecoin price currently shows a 30-day drawdown of about 8% and with no date in sight for Dogecoin ETF approval or whale accumulation, the price might continue downwards.

Why Investors Are Picking Remittix For a Portfolio Boost

The crypto market is facing a new change, which could completely change crypto investment. There is a rise in calls for utility-driven crypto assets, an asset that continues to get high demand even in the face of low hype from influencers. This is one key factor putting Remittix ahead of Dogecoin and many other top altcoins.

Remittix is an innovation reinventing crypto payment, making it the go-to asset for crypto-to-fiat payment. The solution puts the user ahead by bridging crypto with a local payment network that helps the user send fiat payments to banks globally using their crypto asset.

According to analysts' projections, Remittix could see a major breakout in the $190T payment industry as its utility continues beyond regular crypto payments. The Remittix coin might be picking up a better pace ahead of the Dogecoin price growth this year.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

News.Az