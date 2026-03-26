Israel extends Ben Gurion airport closure to April 16 amid escalation

The Transport Ministry has informed airports and foreign airlines of the decision, issuing an official notice stating that the airspace will remain closed until that date, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ministry said the closure period could be shortened and full flight operations resumed earlier if the security situation improves or the ongoing war ends.

According to the broadcaster, the directive effectively requires foreign airlines that have not yet cancelled their April flights to and from Israel to clarify their plans.

The move forms part of ongoing security assessments and efforts to align operations at Ben Gurion Airport with the current situation, the report said.

On Tuesday, Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev addressed Israeli travellers stranded abroad, saying the government would not provide financial compensation.