Delta extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights

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US carrier Delta Air Lines announced it will extend the suspension of its flights from New York and Atlanta to Tel Aviv until September 5 due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

“Delta is continuing its pause of service to Tel Aviv (TLV) as we monitor regional conditions and prioritize the safety of our customers and employees,” the airline said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The Tel Aviv route was previously suspended through May 31, following Israel’s airspace closure on February 28 after the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Flights from Atlanta to Tel Aviv had been delayed through August 4.

Delta stated that affected non-stop flights from New York’s JFK and Atlanta will be updated in its system on March 28, when customers will receive cancellation notifications.

Additionally, the launch of Delta’s new Boston-Tel Aviv service, originally scheduled for late October, has been postponed until further notice.

News.Az