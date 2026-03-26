IRGC says missiles hit over 70 targets in Israel

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC’s public relations department said the missiles hit targets in Haifa, Dimona, Al-Khudriyya near Haifa, and areas north and south of Tel Aviv, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

According to field intelligence cited by the IRGC, casualties have increased, particularly following the previous three waves of Iranian strikes. The total number of dead and wounded has now surpassed 2,500, the statement said.

It added that the IRGC and the army had risen “in the stature of a nation”, declaring that the entire country was mobilised to defend Iran.

In a direct appeal, the IRGC addressed the American public, warning they were being misled by “warmongers” such as Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu through what it described as false portrayals of the battlefield situation.

“The truth of the war you must observe at American petrol stations, on the streets of Iran, and in the skies of Tel Aviv and Haifa,” the statement said.

The IRGC said it would seek to convey what it described as the reality of the conflict in future statements.

“Do not send your children to hell with the deceit of Netanyahu and Trump. Invading soldiers will be overwhelmed and disappear in the million-strong sea of the Iranian nation,” it warned.

The statement concluded with a further warning, saying: “We will level Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground. This is what our martyred leader taught us.”