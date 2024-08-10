+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an Iskander missile strike killed 15 officers from the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Kursk region.

The strike targeted a known location of the unit's command post.On August 8, TASS , citing security sources, reported that Russian forces hit a key command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv direction. According to preliminary data, four high-ranking officers of the Ukrainian General Staff, possibly Generals Drapaty, Hnatov, and Horbatyuk, were present. This information has not been officially confirmed.

News.Az