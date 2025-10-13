Islamic State-linked rebels kill 19 in eastern Congo, officials report
On October 13, suspected Islamic State-backed rebels killed 19 civilians in an overnight attack in eastern Congo, local officials reported on Monday, further escalating insecurity in the mineral-rich region.
The assailants in Mukondo wore uniforms resembling those of the Congolese army, which allowed them to enter the village without arousing suspicion. They then attacked people using guns, knives and clubs, said a local pastor who declined to give his name for security reasons.
A civil society leader based in the area, Espoir Kambale, also put the number of dead at 19 and said eight other people were wounded and 26 houses burned.
"We are asking ourselves how the rebels could come and attack us when we believed the village was well secured," said Kambale. "The population is in a state of panic. Some residents fled into the bush and have not returned."
The ADF started as a rebel force in Uganda but has been based in the forests of neighbouring Congo since the late 1990s, and is recognised by Islamic State as an affiliate.
Its recent attacks have exacerbated security fears in eastern Congo, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels staged a major advance this year, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to try to broker peace.