Israel announces pause in fighting in Gaza for aid deliveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it will introduce a tactical pause in combat operations daily in the southern Gaza Strip for humanitarian purposes, according to IDF’s statement, News.Az reports.

"As part of ongoing efforts by the IDF and COGAT, to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards," the statement says.

News.Az