Israel attacks radical command and control center in Daraj Tuffa

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a radical command and control center located in the Daraj Tuffa area of ​​Gaza City.

It is noted that there was a weapons depot on the territory of the center, where explosive devices were stored, which were used by Hamas terrorists to carry out terrorist attacks against the Israel Defense Forces, News.Az informs via Israeli army press service.

According to the ministry, the IDF has struck 90 radical military targets throughout the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours. Among the targets attacked, the military listed weapons depots, terrorist units and facilities.

