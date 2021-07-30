Israel bans travel to 4 more countries over COVID-19 concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel decided to ban its citizens from traveling to Britain, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey starting Friday for fear of the high level of COVID-19 morbidity there, the Israeli Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport said in a joint statement, Xinhua reports.

The country has banned its citizens and permanent residents from traveling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Spain and Kyrgyzstan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee.

In addition, inbound passengers from these countries, including recovered and vaccinated ones, must enter an immediate seven-day quarantine.

Israel has issued a severe travel warning to 18 other countries, from which passengers are required to enter a quarantine upon arrival as well.

News.Az

News.Az