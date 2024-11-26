Israel bombs Beirut
@Al Jazeera
At least ten simultaneous Israeli strikes pound Beirut’s southern suburbs, as a spokesman for the Israeli military said the air force was carrying out “a large scale” attack on Hezbollah targets there, News.az report citing Al Jazeera.
“The IDF is now attacking terrorist targets of Hezbollah in the Beirut area on a large scale. More details below,” the Israeli army said on X.
The strikes were the largest simultaneous attack across Beirut’s southern suburbs so far, according to Reuters news agency, and came after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders for 20 locations in the area, its largest such warning yet.
